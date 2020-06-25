WNBA Star Angel McCoughtry Launches Campaign To Place Names Of Police Brutality Victims On Jerseys

WNBA star Angel McCoughtry is actively working to use her platform to advocate for social justice.

On Monday the University of Louisville alum and Baltimore native shared an Instagram post, highlighting the new initiative she hopes to launch with the WNBA. The #SayTheirNames jersey campaign will honor victims of police brutality by placing a selected name on the jerseys of WNBA players.

“I am currently working with the @lvaces and @wnba to use our voices, our uniforms, and our sport to continue to impact and create real change. I am creating a petition (LINK IN BIO) to allow players the ability to put the FIRST & LAST NAME of HUMAN BEINGS that who have been injured or KILLED in incidents involving POLICE BRUTALITY!” she wrote.

McCoughtry currently plays for the Los Vegas Acers, but the heinous murder of Breonna Taylor is undoubtedly close to McCoughtry who spent her formative years in Louisville.

The two-time gold medal Olympian hopes to also highlight and uplift the names of essential workers who were killed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Players will choose a name to wear on their jerseys in an effort to support the individual, heighten awareness and action around their tragic death, along with creating intentional partnership with the victims family.

As of Thursday the Change.Org petition has over 1,700 signatures, almost nearing its 2,500 goal.

“Silence is an ally for EVIL and when sports resume WE WILL NOT BE SILENT,” McCoughtry concluded.