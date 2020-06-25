Would You Watch A RHOA Spin-Off Starring NeNe Leakes?

As evidenced by her latest spat with co-star Kandi Burruss, it seems obvious that NeNe Leakes wants another spin-off series. Back in April, Leakes spoke out after it was announced that Kandi would be getting yet another show.

“I think my not having a show is due to certain people not wanting me to have a show. Why one person gets to do a show every season after our show, it’s weird. To me, it looks really shady for one person season after season after season and none of these other girls gets to do anything,” Leakes said in an Instagram Live video. “It feels like someone is afraid that they would be bigger than you are. A threat basically, which is so ridiculous and so thirsty of them. It makes no sense to me.”

According to reports, the reality star has given up on the idea of having her Bravo series and is now pursuing a spin-off with E!, which is also owned by NBC Universal.

“NeNe is pursuing her own show at E! because she’s felt like her time at Bravo has been up for a while,” a source claiming to have inside knowledge of the situation told The Sun.

The source went on to allege that NeNe has been “pushing for [the spinoff] behind Bravo’s back so when they do let her go, she looks like she came out on top with something else already in the works.”

Reportedly, E! has not given the proposed series a greenlight yet and it’s unclear whether or not NeNe has plans to accept Bravo’s current contractual offer for the next season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

“Bravo isn’t budging on the contracts so unless she accepts that, it looks like she won’t be coming back [to RHOA],” said the source.

While NeNe’s camp has not confirmed reports of a potential spin-off with E!, her manager did state that the reality star’s team is “having on-going bigger picture conversations with NBC Universal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically” in response to rumors that Leakes had been let go from the series.

So, would you be interested in watching a spin-off series starring NeNe?