Ms. ‘Rona Ain’t Over: U.S. Reports Highest Single Day Of New Cases

As many states across the country continue the acceleration to a “return to normal” the United States reported its highest single-day total on Wednesday with 36,880 new COVID-19 cases, according to The New York Times.

Wednesday’s numbers beat the previous single-day record of 34,203 set on April 24. According to NBC News, the World Health Organization reported more than 183,000 new cases worldwide on Sunday.

The numbers should ring off some type of alarm; prior to, the United States had been on a downward trajectory between April 24 and Wednesday’s total.

Surprisingly and not surprisingly, the three states with the highest number of new patients, were California, Texas and Florida. The Times reports that 20 other states are also seeing an uptick in single day cases

Health experts attribute the rise of numbers to Memorial Day, where businesses and local enterprises began reopening their doors. Health experts have also seen a rise in numbers among young adults, which they attribute to more indoor gatherings as restrictions loosen. The numbers are especially significant for Black communities, who continue to be disproportionately affected by the virus.

On Wednesday California’s confirmed number of total cases was over 190,000. California was one of the first states to mandate a shelter-in-place order on March 19 issued by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom however followed the directive of several smaller counties in the state which made the order effective days prior.

Texas and especially Florida, steered a separate path with conservative leadership who instead adhered to Trump’s stubborn efforts to minimize the deadly outcomes and effects of COVID-19. Texas reported over 120,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday Florida reported 109,000 total cases, where the capacity for adult intensive care units rounds out around 21 percent, NBC News reports. Arizona follows with an even lower average of available adult ICU units with 12 percent, according to state health department records from Tuesday.

On Wednesday governors from the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut), which held the coronavirus epicenter, asked visitors who arrived in the vicinity to quarantine for two weeks.

The United States continues to make headlines in the face of an unseen enemy with no vaccine in immediate sight. As of Thursday, the U.S. had a total of 2.43M confirmed cases and over 120,000 deaths due to COVID-19.