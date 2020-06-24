Three Men Accused Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Indicted By Grand Jury

A grand jury indicted Travis McMichael, 34, Gregory McMichael, 64, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, the three men arrested in the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery.

The indictment charges the three with nine counts including, malice murder, felony murder (four counts), aggravated assault (two counts), false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, CBS46 reports.

“This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud. Our team from the Cobb Judicial Circuit has been committed to effectively bringing forward the evidence in this case, and today was no exception,” Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes said on Wednesday during the indictment announcement. “We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues.”

Holmes was appointed as the prosecutor after the case went through three prior attorneys were reassigned.

Arbery was chased and gunned down on February 23 in Brunswick, Georgia, in a cold act of murder that reinvigorated the call “Black Lives Matter,” even if the country we live in mutes the voices of those who built it 400 years ago.

The McMicahels were arrested on May 7 on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. The father-son duo were arrested after on the ground activists and organizers rallied around Ahmaud’s family to get justice. A viral May 5 video of the shooting, left no choice but for officials to finally act.

Bryan, who recorded the deadly encounter and is also the McMicahels’ neighbor, was arrested two weeks later, after he initially attempted to distance himself from the shooting.

All three men have attempted to evade any wrongdoing in the shooting. The McMichaels initially claimed they felt inclined to follow Arbery, accusing him of burglary after a series of break-ins in their neighborhood. Local law enforcement officials have debunked their theory.

“The Grand jury looked at the facts and found compelling evidence to bring malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges against Ahmaud Arbery’s killers,” Arbery’s family lawyer Benjamin Crump said in a statement obtained by MadameNoire.

“This confirms what Ahmaud’s father has been saying for months — that this was a lynching. This is a significant step on the road to justice and while nothing will bring back Ahmaud’s life, it is important that a Grand jury recognized his life had value and was wrongly and ruthlessly ended. We expect a trial will lead to successful prosecution and sentences that reflect the heinous nature of this crime.”