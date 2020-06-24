Medina Says Sex Is Not The Only Issue In His Relationship With Phaedra

Last week, we shared the first clip of Phaedra Parks and her boyfriend Medina on the upcoming season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”

In the trailer, the two shared that they have not had sex. And in another promotional clip for the series, the couple shared the additional challenges they’re facing in this union. Believe it or not, the lack of sex is not the only issue.

In the clip, Medina shared that he and Phaedra are participating in “Marriage Boot Camp” to master communication with one another.

But talking is not the only skill he’d like to master.

Medina said, “My biggest problem is intimacy. Not just sex, intimacy. Affection…” Phaedra interjects to say, “Sex.”

He continues, “…attention.”

Phaedra shakes her head disapprovingly.

When it comes to her concerns about the relationship, Phaedra said, “I’m definitely an over-achiever because I’m a perfectionist. So I need him to uh…man up.”

What exactly that means, remains unclear for now.

But in the meantime, Medina says that he’s suffering from a case of blue balls.

Check out the teaser below.