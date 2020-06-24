A Black Lives Matter Discussion That Ignores The Abuse Of Black Women Is Not It

For years now, the name Russell Simmons, in addition to being lauded as a media mogul, a forefather of the globalization of Hip Hop culture, has also been synonymous with powerful men accused of rape and sexual assault.

Still, with the way Black women are treated in this country, I didn’t know if Simmons, a beloved figure in the Black community, would be held accountable and publicly shunned in the ways men like Harvey Weinstein were.

After all, Oprah Winfrey caught backlash for attaching herself to the project. And I feared with the documentary exposing the allegations against Simmons, On The Record, ultimately being hosted on the paid streaming service HBO Max—and hidden from plain sight, that people wouldn’t see it. And another man in a position of power and access would not be held accountable.

But there are some who have picked up on what’s going down. And they’re speaking about it.

Recently, Tidal tweeted about a new episode of the Drink Champs podcast. The show was discussing the topics of Black Lives Matter. And while they featured worthy voices like Marc Lamont Hill, Talib Kweli, self-proclaimed raptivist Mysonne, and rapper Bun B, they also tapped Simmons.

The decision to promote his voice, after the debacle of “The Breakfast Club” interview, in the midst of a protest which claims ALL Black Lives Matter, did not go unnoticed and uncriticized. For all of his contributions to Black culture, Simmons, who is an alleged decades-long predator of Black women, is not fit to speak on such a panel.

And while the hosts of Drink Champs might not be ready to discard him, the people did not appreciate the fact that Tidal chose to promote him at a time like this.

See what they had to say on the following pages.