Study Says Uber And Lyft Algorithms Charge More For Trips To Non-White Neighborhoods, Uber And Lyft Respond

In a study that analyzed census data and more than 100 million ride-sharing trips in Chicago, researchers at George Washington University in Washington DC found that Uber and Lyft are using algorithms that discriminate against passengers traveling to non-white neighborhoods, Salon reports.

The study’s authors, Aylin Caliskan and Akshat Pandey, found that the ride-sharing companies charged a higher price-per-mile when the destination or pick-up point was in minority neighborhoods, low-income areas, or the area had a higher percentage of high-education residents.

“Basically, if you’re going to a neighbourhood where there’s a large African-American population, you’re going to pay a higher fare price for your ride,” Caliskan told New Scientist.

The study analyzed trips taken between November 2018 and December 2019.

“Unlike traditional taxi services, fare prices for ride-hailing services are dynamic, calculated using both the length of the requested trip as well as the demand for ride-hailing services in the area,” the authors explained. “Uber determines demand for rides using machine learning models, using forecasting based on prior demand to determine which areas drivers will be needed most at a given time. While the use of machine learning to forecast demand may improve ride-hailing applications’ ability to provide services to their riders, machine learning methods have been known to adopt policies that display demographic disparity in online recruitment, online advertisements, and recidivism prediction.”

“While demand and speed have the highest correlation with ride-hailing fares, analysis shows that users of ride-hailing applications in the city of Chicago may be experiencing social bias with regard to fare prices when they are picked up or dropped off in neighborhoods with a low percentage of individuals over 40 or a low percentage of individuals with a high school diploma or less,” the authors concluded.

A representative from Lyft has released a statement in regard to the study, stating that while the company can appreciate the intent behind the study, they believe the methods are flawed.

“This analysis is deeply flawed. The researcher acknowledges that the study was not based on actual demographic data of rideshare users. In fact, the study makes clear that speed and demand have the highest correlation with algorithmically generated fares and that individual demographic data is neither available to rideshare companies nor used in the algorithms that determine pricing,” Lyft representatives said in a statement released to Salon. “There are many factors that go into dynamic pricing — race is not one of them. We appreciate the researchers’ attempt to study unintentional bias, but this study misses the mark.”

A spokesperson from Uber expressed a similar sentiment, telling Complex that they commend studies of this nature, but reasoning that the study did not take other “relevant factors” into consideration.