“It’s A Straight Up Noose:” Bubba Wallace Responds After FBI Claims He Was Not The Target Of A Hate Crime

After the FBI concluded that a noose discovered over the weekend in his garage was not a hate crime, Bubba Wallace sat down with CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday to talk about the slew of hateful messages he received online, saying he was using the moment as an opportunist and accusing him of being the NASCAR’s Jussie Smollett.

In a report released on Tuesday, the FBI concluded that a rope found in Wallace’s garage was a “garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose,” and was present in the location since last year.

“I’m pissed. I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity. And–they’re not stealing that away from me, but they’re just trying to test that. As a person Don, that doesn’t need the fame, doesn’t need the hype, doesn’t need the media, I could care less. I give two craps about that.

Since the news broke, white supremacists have taken to Twitter to berate Wallace, even though he was not the person who observed the noose or reported it.

“Fair minded people are not accusing you of doing anything wrong. You were simply responding to what the head of NASCAR told you,” Lemon said.

Lemon went on to say that NASCAR may have jumped the gun and that the current climate along with a racial violence, a pandemic and a slew of inequities, may have escalated factors.

But Wallace said he doesn’t hold any of that in regard regard, because no matter how it was fashioned, at the end of the day, the rope was tied into a noose, which has many dangerous implications for a lone Black man in a primarily white sport.

“From the evidence that we have, that I have–it’s a straight up noose,” Wallace continued. “The FBI has stated that it was a noose over and over again. NASCAR leadership has stated that it was a noose. I can confirm that, I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car, around my picker guys to confirm that it was a noose.”

When Lemon asked him to clarify his position, he stated the following: “It was a noose. Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn’t directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying.”

He said that he was still shaken by it and did try to ensure that he didn’t jump the gun.

“We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba,” a statement from NASCAR read.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”