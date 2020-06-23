Chrystul Kizer, Teenage Sex-Trafficking Victim, Released On Bail After Two Years In Jail Awaiting Trial

Late last year, we shared the devastating story of Chrystul Kizer, the then 17-year-old girl who was imprisoned for killing the man who sexually abused her for more than a year.

Now, according to the Daily News, after two years behind bars, Kizer was released yesterday because an advocacy group raised enough money to cover her $400,000 bail.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Kizer met her abuser, 33-year-old Randall Volar, after she posted an advertisement on Backpage in an attempt to get enough money for school supplies and snacks.

He was under investigation by the local police department when the two met and was later arrested for child sexual assault in 2018, after he met and began abusing Kizer. There was video evidence of Volar sexually abusing several underage Black girls according to officials. Still, he was released on parole.

In June 2019, Kizer shot and killed Volar before setting his house on fire and leaving in his BMW.

Kizer claims Volar was trying to hold her down on the ground when she shot him but prosecutors argue that the shooting was premeditated.

She was charged with arson and intentional first degree homicide, a crime which carries a life sentence in Wisconsin.

A trial date has yet to be set.

Several community organizations, including Chrystul Kizer Defense Committee, Chicago Community Bond Fund, Milwaukee Freedom Fund and Survived & Punished, raised $400,000 to cover Kizer’s bail, which had been lowered from $1 million.

In a statement, a representative from the Milwaukee Freedom Fund wrote, “The better world protestors are struggling for is one that protects not punishes survivors. Chrystul’s case deepens the current calls for justice and the need to keep fighting to transform our society. While the systems designed to hurt our community still exist, bail funds and mutual aid projects are a necessity that we are proud to be a part of.”