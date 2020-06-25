How To Tell When Someone Is Truly Sorry

“Sorry” may very well be one of the most abused words in the English language. As a result, it can be difficult to tell when a person is truly remorseful for their actions, especially when emotions are running high. Here are ten signs that a person is sincerely apologetic:

They apologize

First and foremost, people who are sorry for their actions will offer an apology. Sincere apologies generally come quickly and without prompting or pressure. They are not offered to avoid consequences. They are the result of someone truly recognizing the error of their ways and wanting to make amends.