Hundreds Gather In Atlanta To Pay Their Respects To Rayshard Brooks

Rayshard Brooks was remembered as a “bright light” who was always willing to help a friend in need at his memorial service, which was held Tuesday at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

“Ray rode a bike to work in the rain,” said Rayshard’s former colleague Ambrea Mikolajczyk, according to ABC News. “On hot summer days, in tough road conditions and was always the first to arrive.”

“He never had a bad day,” she went on. “He radiated such a bright light that regardless of the cowardly act that took his life, his light will never be dimmed.”

Amber went on to describe how hard Rayshard worked to overcome the restrictions he had to deal with as a result of being on probation.

“Ray had overcome his circumstances. He was working hard to become the best provider, caretaker, community builder, father, husband, son, brother and relationship agent he could possibly be,” she said, according to CNN. “The justice system and systemic racism that exists made it fairly impossible for him to try to live a prosperous life well after he had paid his debt.”

Reverend Dr. Bernice King also spoke at the service, sharing that she is able to empathize with Rayshard’s children and what they are going through in the wake of their father’s murder.

“Although I did not have a chance to meet Rayshard, I am here to stand with you in what feels like an all-too-familiar moment. Having a father killed when I was only 5 years of age, my heart deeply grieves for [his daughters] Dream, Memory, Blessing and [stepson] Mekai,” King said. “I know the pain of growing up without a father and the ongoing attention around his tragic loss. I am and will continue to pray for each of you,” said Dr. King. “This did not have to happen to Rayshard.”

While the funeral service for the 27-year-old was private, his family allowed the public to come and pay their respects prior to the service by holding a public viewing.

Brooks was fatally shot in the back by a police officer in a Wendy’s parking lot after they received a call about a man sleeping in his car. He was murdered one day prior to his daughter’s birthday party. The former Atlanta police officer responsible for the shooting has since been fired and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

We continue to send our prayers to Rayshard’s family during this difficult time.