Mario Shares Difficult Police Encounter Where He Was Held At Gunpoint In Miami

In the same vein where multiple Black celebrities are coming forth about their encounters with police, Grammy-nominated singer Mario shared a tense encounter he was subjugated to, when police drew guns on him.

In an interview with Page Six, Mario said he was in Miami three months ago when one of his friends got into an argument with another man. The singer is actively promoting new music, with his single, “Rewrite It,” slated to be released on his upcoming album “Closer To Mars” which hit stores sometime this summer.

Mario shared that his friend was a licensed gun owner, who brandished his weapon after the argument turned heated. At the time his friend’s young daughter was also in the car.

“[My friend] pulled out a gun and so did the other guy, so I got out to defuse the situation,” he said. While he was successful in calming the two men down, more drama awaited on the other side for the singer.

“My boy got in his car, he put his gun in the armrest, and then he went to this building to use the bathroom and left the gun,” he said. Not realizing that someone may have called the police, moments later cops approached Mario in the vehicle.

“Two cops came up to the car with their guns drawn, shouting. I forgot about the gun that was in the armrest, [so] when they asked me if there were any guns in the car, I said, ‘No there’s no guns in the car.’ ”

“So the cops say, ‘There’s a gun right there — why did you lie to me?’ ” Mario asked but the energy changed after one of the cops, who was a woman identified him. “‘Wait, wait, wait. Aren’t you Mario?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ But I forgot about being Mario at this point. I’m just like, ‘Please don’t shoot me.’”

Mario said he was thankful that the situation didn’t escalate and realized that his platform as an artist may have saved his life.

“From there, she told the guys to put their guns down.”

“So yes, I’ve experienced racism, but I’ve also experienced privilege as an artist … As an artist I will say we do have privilege … Whether it is sports, entertainment, we see power in all these different spaces, but with that also comes privilege.”