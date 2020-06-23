Ne-Yo Explains “Sacrifice” Comment Made At George Floyd’s Funeral: “You Can’t Believe That I Meant Something Negative”

Ne-Yo is not backing down from the “sacrifice” comment he made at George Floyd’s funeral that left many in an uproar. As you may recall, while performing at the Minnesota memorial service for the father of five, Ne-Yo thanked him for the “sacrifice” of his death.

“Fifty states are protesting at the same time. This man changed the world — changed the world for the better,” the singer said. “So, I just want to personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice, so that my kids can be all right later on. I appreciate the sacrifice, my brother, I genuinely do.”

His comments were heavily criticized as many felt that they were tone death and insensitive to Floyd’s children who are left to mourn the death of their father. While he did not immediately respond to criticism, the singer recently shared in an interview with The Morning Hustle that he meant no harm in his comments and anyone who is seeking to portray his words in a negative light is promoting ignorance.

“We can not let ignorance divide us right now,” said Ne-Yo. “I’m singing at this man’s funeral you cannot believe that I meant anything negative towards him towards his family you can’t believe that as I’m standing on stage singing at this man’s funeral, looking at his daughter in the face, you cannot believe that I meant something negative, you can’t.”

He added that his first inclination was to ignore his critics; however, he was encouraged by his manager to clarify his statement.

“Let’s not mess up the narrative, let’s not get away from the narrative,” he went on.” I was there to pay homage to this man. No, he was not a willing sacrifice, neither was Jesus. Jesus didn’t want to get on the cross but he did it to save us, George Floyd didn’t wake up that morning planning to be a sacrifice he didn’t plead and plan to go out and die for black people but that’s what happened and it’s unfortunate that it happened that way but that’s what happened, so yes it was a sacrifice. He wanted to be here but he’s not here, his life was sacrificed so that the change that is happening slowly but surely can happen.”

Ne-Yo then went on to double down on his comments further, stating that he is still thankful to George for his sacrifice even though it is not one that he willingly made.

“I’m grateful because this is happening,” he added. “This is the first time in the history of America that all 50 states, 19 countries all protesting in the name of black lives matter for black people,” he said. “Yes, George Floyd thank you so much for your sacrifice thank you so much for your unfortunate sacrifice so this time, and this change can be happening. I thank you and I salute, absolutely.”

Check out his full interview below.