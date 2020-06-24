Dating Habits To Leave In Your Twenties

As we transition from our twenties to our thirties, we undergo a transformation in many aspects of our lives — including love and relationships. We’ve gained some experience and learned a few lessons in this journey called life and we acquire a different outlook as a result. With this new outlook, should come changed behavior and patterns. Here are ten dating habits that you should definitely leave in your twenties.

Dating potential

A major mistake that we make while dating in our twenties is falling in love with potential. While it’s nice to build with a person, they have to actually show evidence that they’re actively working towards making their dreams a reality. Dating potential is not fair to you or your potential partner because it sets everyone up to be let down.