Black Journalist Sues Pittsburgh Post-Gazette After She Was Banned From Covering Black Lives Matter Protests

A Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, journalist is fighting back after she was admonished on the job for calling out how white privilege is used to shield and protect.

Alexis Johnson, a reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, filed a lawsuit in federal court last Tuesday, accusing the outlet of engaging in racial discrimination and illegal retaliation, according to the AP.

The suit comes after Johnson was barred from covering jailed protesters or social-media efforts to raise bail funds due to a May 31 social media post where Johnson tweeted the following.

“Horrifying scenes and aftermath from selfish LOOTERS who don’t care about this city!!!!!” the tweet says. “…. oh wait sorry. “No, these are pictures from a Kenny Chesney concert tailgate. Whoops.” The caption followed images of looting and damage that was derived at the concert, which had mostly white attendees.

“The Johnson Tweet was intended to — and did — mock, ridicule and protest discrimination against African Americans by society in general and by whites who equate property damage with human life,” the suit says.

Johnson spoke out regarding the decision made by her supervisors, noting that many of her white counterparts had done the same in previous situations.

“For example, Defendant’s reporters who spoke out publicly against discrimination and hate after the 2018 shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue — which did not involve actions by police directed at African Americans — were not removed from covering that story,” the suit says.

Many of her colleagues and city officials have spoken out in support of Johnson, including Tereneh Idia, a writer for the Pittsburgh City Paper who wrote a heartfelt dedication to Johnson’s voice and bravery.

Because of the actions taken by the Post-Gazette Johnson has suffered, mental anguish, emotional strain, humiliation and points out that their decision making has hindered her career. She is also seeking monetary damages.

A second Black journalist at the Post-Gazette named Michael M. Santiago, recently accepted a buyout from the paper after he was also barred from protest coverage.

Johnson and Santiago highlight the dualities of newsrooms who claim they value diversity, but refrain from actually exercising inclusivity. It is no longer acceptable to hire Black voices and then reprimand them when they speak out about actual events that effect their lives on a daily basis.