Public Employees In California Accused Of Damaging Black Lives Matter Sign

Three California men including a Sheriff’s Office employee and an investigative assistant with District Attorney’s Office in Ventura County, were caught on camera damaging a Black Lives Matter sign, according to local authorities.

Darrin Stone, 60, an employee of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office since 2005, was identified as one of the men. In the surveillance footage he was featured twice using a knife to shred a sign placed outside of a fenced home in Thousand Oaks, according to the Thousand Oaks Acorn. The incidents occurred on June 13 and June 19. Due to his actions, he was placed on administrative leave from his position.

“I’m deeply disappointed that one of our employees involved himself in this type of illegal activity, especially when this is an infringement on someone’s First Amendment right to freedom of speech,” Sheriff Bill Ayub said in a statement. “We will not tolerate unlawful or unethical behavior by anyone employed by our agency. We hold our employees to the highest standards, and there will be consequences for this.”

Along with Stone, Craig Anderson, 59, an investigative assistant at the Ventura County District Attorney’s office was also captured vandalizing the sign on May 31. According to the Ventura County Star, Anderson has resigned from his position, but the timeline regarding when he stepped down is not evident.

A third suspect, 58-year-old Jeffrey Moore, spray-painted the sign on June 11, but was easily located because his company name and phone number were “prominently displayed on his vehicle,” according to police.

The matter first caught the attention of Maxwell Meyers, a 19-year-old college student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who hung the sign on his parent’s property. After the death of George Floyd, he expressed his solidarity with the movement by placing the sign on his parent’s front gate. Prior to, he previously voiced his support for the firefighters who worked to quell the deadly fires in the region months before.

“I wasn’t really convinced that the BLM poster would get the same response, to be honest,” Maxwell said in an interview with The New York Times, “but I thought, ‘What the hell? We put up a poster for the first responders. This is 10 times more important than that.’”

“To have racism right here in our backyard is so disheartening and disgusting,” his dad Andy said. He added that he was “so proud of my son for pushing this forward and doing the right thing.”

Maxwell said he will do what it takes to keep the sign in place.

“But if I need to, I’ll come back from school and put it up,” he said.