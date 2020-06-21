Noname Regrets Song 33: ‘I Am Not Proud Of Myself For Responding’

A few days after responding to J. Cole’s “Snow On Tha Bluff” with “Song 33,” Noname says she regrets even recording the song. She apologized for releasing the song via Twitter and said the track didn’t have the affect she intended for it to.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about it and I am not proud of myself for responding with song 33,” Noname wrote on Twitter. “I tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but I didn’t have to respond. My ego got the best of me. I apologize for any further distraction this caused.”

The Chicago native said even though she isn’t proud of the song that it will remain available for streaming so she can donate monies to a good cause.

“Madlib killed the beat and i see there’s a lot of people that resonate with the words so I’m leaving it up but I’ll be donating my portion of the songs earnings to various mutual aid funds. black radical unity.”

Noname became fired up after hearing Cole rap these lyrics: “Just ‘cause you woke and I’m not that shit ain’t no reason to talk like you better than me. How you gon’ lead, when you attacking the very same n-ggas that really do need the shit that you saying? Instead of conveying you holier, come help us get us up to speed.”

The 28-year-old clapped back and called Cole out for addressing her when the Black community has bigger issues to worry about.

“I guess the ego hurt now. It’s time to go to work. Wow. Look at him go. He really bout to write about me when the world is in smokes? When it’s people in trees? When George begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe, you thought to write about me?”

She went on to say “Little did I know that my reading would be a bother.It’s trans women being murdered and this is all he can offer?”

