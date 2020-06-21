A Man Has Confessed To Killing Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau

A man has come forward and confessed to murdering 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau. Aaron Greene was arrested was in Orlando, Florida, he waived his right to remain silent and confessed to the heinous crime.

According to a police report obtained by USA Today, Greene said he kidnapped Salau and kept her in his home in for several days while repeatedly sexually assaulting her. After keeping her hostage for days he decided to kill her. Greene also confessed to killing a woman named Victoria Sims.

“While at the hospital, Glee had made voluntary admissions to officers guarding him that he had murdered two women in Tallahassee,” the report states. “He would also place a telephone call to his mother and make these same admissions.”

After meeting Glee at a bus stop, Salau told him that she had been sexually assaulted earlier in the day. Greene said she could come to his home and shower. Salau accepted the offer and Greene called Sims to come pick them both up.

“That footage also demonstrated that she and Glee did engage in an extended conversation while seated on a bench at the bus stop,” the report reads. “At approximately 7:07 p.m., a white Toyota, the same make and model of the one owned by Sims, arrived in the area of the bus stop. Glee and (Salau) departed in that Toyota moments later.”

Salau went missing on June 6 and Sims later on June 11.

Glee admitted that he tried to engage in sexual intercourse with Salau at his home and she said no but he became forceful and raped her. Greene said that she “physically resisted him, and that she bit him upon his right forearm during the struggle.” He kept her imprisoned in his home for three to five days and said he would allow her to eat and bathe in between raping her. Salau was found deceased under a pile of leaves in the woods behind his home.

“Glee stated that he was aware that he would be arrested and likely sentenced to prison if he allowed (Salau) to leave the residence,” the report continues. “Glee indicated that he determined that his only course of action was to end her life.”

The report state that Greene bound him with rope in a way that would kill her.

Sims’ body was found under a bloody sheet inside the home.

After their bodies were found, Greene was already on his way to West Palm Beach. He was apprehended at a Greyhound bus station by Orlando police officers. He complained of breathing complications so he was taken to a nearby hospital and confessed to the murders willingly. Greene is being held without bail and is facing charges of two counts each for their murders and kidnappings and one count of sexual assault.