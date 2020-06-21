D.L Hughley Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis After Fainting Onstage

D.L Hughley announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes after the comedian fainted onstage while performing in Nashville, Tennessee. Hughley revealed the diagnosis on social media while hospitalized at Saint Thomas Hospital.

“I was what they call asymptomatic,” Hughley said in a video on Instagram. “I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness.”

Since he doesn’t have any symptoms, The Hughleys star said he hopes it stays that way.

“Well thank you for your prayers and your well wishes and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt, so hopefully I won’t develop symptoms. Maybe this is as bad as it gets.”

Hughley said he will be quarantining himself for 14 days to recover.

“In addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your a– passes out in the middle of a show onstage, you probably need to get tested,” he added.

While performing at Zanies Comedy Club on June 19 , Hughley was sitting on a stool and began to slump forward and his speech became slurred. After falling off of the stool, he had to be helped off stage. One of his representatives told Variety that he was “suffering from exhaustion.”

Despite his diagnosis, he was feeling good yesterday morning.

“He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts,” his representative said.