Tracee Ellis Ross Will Be The Voice Of New Daria Spin-Off Jodie

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking her talents over to Comedy Central. Ross has been snagged for a spin-off of MTV’s hit ’90’s series Daria. The black-ish star will be starring in and executive producing Jodie, an adult animation series, according to a press release.

Jodie will follow Jodie Landon, the lone black girl that was one of Daria’s classmates at Lawndale High School. Jodie held herself to high standards with her parents always pushing her to exceed expectations so she can stand out among her white peers. In her own series, Jodie will be stepping into the real world as a college graduate who is heading into the first job of her career.

“The show will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more,” the press release reads. “With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, “Jodie” will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.”

To help bring the series to life, one of the folks from HBO’s hit series Insecure will also be working behind the scenes. Writer and producer Grace Edwards is not only the creator of the upcoming show but is also the head writer. Edwards’ other credits include Inside Amy Schumer, Broad City, Ugly Americans and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Jodie is listed as being in pre-production on IMDB.

This isn’t Ross’ first time executive producing a series. She is also the executive-producer for Mixed-ish, a spin-off of black-ish that follows the childhood of her character Rainbow Johnson.

“I remember when I first got Black-ish, I was so excited because it was truly my first time playing a mixed woman on television,” she said at a press conference with the Television Critics Association. “But even on Black-ish, we haven’t completely explored it. I think this is an opportunity for us to unpack that in a much larger way that I’m thrilled to be able to do.”