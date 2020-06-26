9 Tips For Planning A COVID-Safe Mommy Getaway

After spending nearly three months on lockdown with these kids and with summer swiftly approaching, you may be wondering whether or not it will be safe to venture out for a brief getaway at some point before the fall. Numbers are dropping significantly, but COVID-19 is still a very real threat. So what does this mean for travel? The experts are saying it’s okay to travel but it’s all about using common sense and taking proper precautions.

“It’s OK to have fun, (but) do it safely,” Saad Omer, director of Yale Institute for Global Health in New Haven, Connecticut, told Today. “You just need to strike a balance.”

Here are nine tips for planning the COVID-safe mommy getaway that you very much deserve.

Keep it small

First and foremost, it’s a good idea to keep your travel group small. The more people you travel with, the greater the possibility you have of contacting coronavirus during your excursion.