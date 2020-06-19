Amazon Acquires Stacey Abrams’ Untitled Voting Rights Documentary

Amazon Studios has obtained the worldwide rights to distribute an upcoming untitled voting rights documentary produced by Story Syndicate, featuring the insight of politician and lawyer, Stacey Abrams, around voter suppression.

The film will be produced by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lisa Cortés. Academy Award-winning producer Dan Cogan, Abrams, Garbus and Cortés will serve as producers. The film is currently in post-production.

“The documentary examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States in anticipation of the 2020 presidential election,” a description of the project reads in a statement obtained by MadameNoire. “The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary will offer an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.”

“Raising the alarm about voter suppression is critical to the integrity of our democracy,” Abrams said. “The failure of state leaders in Georgia and other states across the country to protect the rights of voters, as seen in the 2018 election and 2020 primaries, must be exposed and it must be stopped. Justice in our criminal justice system and the sacred right to vote are not equal for all Americans and we must find a way to change these systematic inequalities. As the 2020 election approaches, this documentary will help voters realize the power of their voices, and it will inspire them to overcome the obstacles of voter suppression.”

“It’s a monster movie where you think you’ve mortally wounded the beast, but it keeps rearing its ugly head, as last week’s primary in Georgia so painfully demonstrated. And nothing less than democracy is at stake,” Garbus and Cortés said.

The project will be released prior to the presidential election in November.

Abrams rose to national prominence in 2018 during her Georgia Democratic gubernatorial bid where she lost due to voter suppression efforts by her opponent, and current governor Brian Kemp. As a result Abrams has directed her efforts to raise the national consciousness around voting suppression, voting rights and engaging youth with her organization Fair Fight, founded after she lost the election.

Prior to running for Georgia’s highest political position Abrams made history in 2011 as the first Black person and woman to be Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. Abrams has also publicly advocated for a bid as a nominee to run alongside Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections.