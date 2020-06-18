Cops ID Suspect And Issue Arrest Warrant In The Senseless Murder Of Dominique Fells

Philadelphia law enforcement authorities recently identified the suspect involved in the brutal slaying of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, a 27-year-old Black trans woman, CBS Philadelphia reports. An arrest warrant has been issued for Akhenaton Jones, 36, weeks after Fells’s dismembered body was discovered on the banks of the Schuylkill River last week.

Fells’ death was announced the same week as another Black trans woman named Riah Milton, who was murdered during a robbery. Their deaths continue to evoke anger and frustration regarding the deep knowledge that the lives of Black trans women are not valued.

Fell’s family is advocating for Jones to be arrested and convicted.

“We were always concerned about her. Whenever we saw her we’d say, ‘Listen, be careful, make sure that you’re safe, because we knew that there’s a lot of hate out there for transgender,’” Fells’ aunt Germyce Williams said in an interview with CBS Philadelphia.

In their devastation, they made sure to voice that her family loved her charismatic spirit.

“We accepted her as who she identified as and we just wanted the best for her,” Williams said.

“Dominique has been full of life. She’s always been very charismatic, very outgoing, outspoken,” uncle Roland Williams said.

Fells was very active and known in her surrounding community as an LGBTQ advocate and a promising career in cosmetology.

A march will be held to memorialize Fells this weekend, as her family prepares to bury her on Thursday. A GoFundMe set in her honor has raised over $12,000 for her family.