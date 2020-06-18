Mom Arrested Over Subway Face Mask Dispute To File $10M Lawsuit

A young mother who was shoved to the ground and arrested by NYPD cops over a mask dispute as her child looked on, announced she will file a $10M lawsuit against New York City for excessive force, according to ABC News.

Kaleemah Rozier, 22, was heading home with her five-year-old son on May 13 when she was approached a group of officers, accusing her of not properly covering her face with a mask as she walked up the stairs inside of the Atlantic Avenue-Barlcays Center station.

When Rozier reportedly failed to comply with officers who told her she would be removed from the premises. NYPD authorities claim Rozier cursed at the officer’s, but with the question of excessive force as top of mind in our current environment, the officer’s actions did not warrant the “crime.”

The event was captured by a witness bystander, as she yelled she couldn’t breathe.

“I just want justice,” Rozier said to ABC News on Wednesday in a phone interview.

NYPD authorities told WABC that Rozier threatened to spit on the officers and felt warranted to use excessive force when she reportedly struck them with her hand after waving it towards officers.

Rozier disputed the argument that she was resisting, and maintains that she was “pushed in the back of her head and neck to the ground, had her arm pulled and twisted, had a knee pressed in the back of her neck and forcefully placed in handcuffs” by at least six police officers. She sustained injuries to her “to the neck, back, left wrist, right wrist, left hip, left knee,” according to the claim.

After she was handcuffed, Rozier was separated from her son and held in a cell for four hours. She was given a desk appearance ticket for three misdemeanors: resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment, but was later released, according to the notice of claim. Rozier said that because of what he saw, her son struggles with sleeping.

“No amount of money can substitute the psychological damage a 5-year-old child has suffered by watching his mother get brutalized by the NYPD,” Rev. Kevin McCall, a civil rights activist, said in a statement.

The office of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced they were looking into dismissing the charges.