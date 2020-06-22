The Difference Between Having An Emotional Reaction To Current Events And A Depressive Episode

You likely haven’t scrolled social media during the past three months without seeing someone you follow mention how covid-19 and civil unrest have heightened their anxiety. Perhaps, you’re one of those people who’s made such a statement. In recent years, thanks in great deal to social media, we’ve seen a shift when it comes to being vocal about mental health and how current events affect one’s state of mind. But in that openness, it’s important not to conflate healthy emotional responses to tragedy with actual medical conditions

“There is a difference between having an emotional reaction to upsetting external events and the illness of depression,” said Margaret Seide, PhD, a board-certified psychiatrist in New York City. “However, life circumstances and the tumultuousness of the world right now can absolutely precipitate a depressive episode.”

There are a few ways to distinguish between a bout of sadness and clinical depression, which is far more than simply feeling sad, Dr. Seide explained. “You may be depressed if you are having sleep disturbances, particularly if you are waking up at the same exact time each night in the very early morning such as 2 or 3 am. This type of insomnia is called early morning awakening and is almost always caused by depression. However, excessive sleep is also an indication of depression. Other things such as constant fatigue, having no desire to connect with others, and being unable to concentrate are all depressive symptoms. Feeling like you’ve lost your appetite or that you are doing a lot of emotional eating can both signal depression.”

In contrast to those who are quick to label themselves “anxious” or “depressed,” it’s also important to know when your emotional reaction to circumstances does not fall within the spectrum of healthy responses.

“I get the question all the time, ‘Doesn’t everyone think of committing suicide?’ This has been studied and the official answer is no. So if you are having suicidal thoughts, no it is not normal and it is another sign that what you’re experiencing is more than just a reaction to recent events. Yes, big existential questions may be part of living during this time but suicidal ideation is not a natural byproduct of this era,” Dr. Seide explained.

But what bout anxiety — aren’t we all anxious about the future in one way or another?

“Anxiety is usually not a condition that is separate from depression. It is actually a symptom of depression,” said. Dr. Seide. “Some people have anxiety prominent depression in the same way that some people have anger prominent depression. The root of the issue is still the same. Dreading getting out of bed, constant anxiety, not practicing self-care, and feeling helpless or overwhelmed by small tasks are also associated with a syndromal depression rather than just being sad because the world is really complicated right now.”

Whether your reaction to the news cycle and how you’ve personally been affected by covid are indicative of depression or not. Dr. Seide recommends you talk to someone — family, friends, clergy, and of course professional healthcare workers whom you can access via virtual therapy or free 24/7 hotlines which are available if you are in crisis “Many of them have a specific focus such as depression, domestic violence, or Covid-19 related stress. That may be a comfort because you know you are entering a space where you will feel welcomed and understood because the person is prepared to address exactly what is on your mind.”

Because none of those resources can be with us throughout the entirety of each day, it’s also important to find methods to self soothe when emotions become overwhelming.

“If you need a quick break, try listening to your favorite song, journaling about your feelings, or connecting with a loved one. If you are in a position to do some stretching, that can be helpful because stress and negative emotions can cause muscle tension and tightening. It’s also a way of inhabiting your body because the sensations associated with stretching can force our mind into the present moment,” Dr. Seide recommended, adding “Meditating is no longer just trying to keep your mind blank for 20 minutes, and that’s great because most of us are not very good at that. There are some great apps and programs that allow for affirming guided meditations for specific issues such as insomnia or anxiety.”

Learning your triggers and allowing yourself to back away from Black trauma as needed is also crucial.”

“We don’t fully understand the psychological impact of watching these grisly videos of helpless men and women being killed and assaulted. However, there is an understanding that witnessing violence, particularly if you feel connected to the victim of that violence, can be a trauma and leaves psychological wounds similar to that of post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Dr. Seide.

“The balance of staying informed and [avoiding] activist burnout looks different for everyone and may be different for the same person depending on the day. We should honor ourselves when we feel burnout by getting distance from news intake. When we don’t step away when we need to, we run the risk of feeling overwhelmed and helpless instead of feeling empowered. The feeling of burnout is your intuition asking you to step away. Don’t ignore that.”