RIPTacoBell Goes Viral After Employee Fired Over Black Lives Matter Face Mask

Another corporate entity is faced with reckoning their messaging with reality after an Ohio employee claims they were fired for wearing a “Black Lives Matter” face mask to work.

Denzel Skinner was terminated on Monday after working as a shift leader at Taco Bell for eight years. Skinner recorded a part of the confrontation with his supervisor who can be heard defending her decision, while questioning why Skinner chose to wear the mask to work.

“You just told me I have to go home because I have a “Black Lives Matter” sign on he says.

“You can’t bring politics into the building,” the manager replies.

After he refuses to take it off, she says, “there’s nothing I can do for you, I’m just doing my job.”

Skinner said he opted to use his own mask on that particular day because the masks provided by his employer trapped heat. The change in weather has made it difficult for people to breathe while wearing a face mask, especially if you are working near a kitchen in food services.

Skinner wanted to show his support for the movement and opted to wear a mask that was made by a friend.

In a Facebook Live video he said the restaurant’s cooling system was improperly working, which created difficult working conditions. When his supervisor saw him with the mask, he was told to take it off and refused. After threatening to walk off the job, he was told he would not be allowed back.

While his supervisor claims he violated corporate policy, Skinner said the only policy he was aware of said that if a face mask was required, it needed to be clean and would have to cover your mouth and nose.

Skinner said that if he was offered his job back he would not return. He also claimed that after working over 30 hours a week receiving minimum wage, he was never eligible for a paid vacation. He is working with his support system in order to create a plan of action regarding his finances.

According to TMZ, Taco Bell has issued an apology to Skinner.

“We are disappointed to learn what took place in Youngstown. We are working with our franchisee that operates this location to understand what happened,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement obtained by WKBN. “We are committed to fighting racial injustice and hosting open forums to give restaurant teams an opportunity to discuss racism in America. Our priority is to be an inclusive brand while keeping team members and customers safe.”

An additional portion of the statement also said that employees are allowed to bring their own masks due to shortages. “As this is a fluid situation, we’re in the process of considering the need to revise mask and uniform requirements to address recent concern,” the statement continued.

On social media users continue to call out the food chain using the hashtags #RIPTacoBell and #TacoBellIsOver.