Half-Brother Of Palmdale Hanging Victim Robert Fuller Killed By Sheriff’s Deputies

The half-brother of a Black man who was suspiciously found hung in Palmdale, California, was killed during a police involved shooting on Wednesday in Rosamond, California around 4:30 p.m. , according to CBS News.

“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” Jamon Hicks, the family’s attorney said in a statement obtained by CNN.

“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected,” the statement continued.

Authorities were searching for a man who was accused of kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon. Police report that when they attempted to stop Boone’s vehicle he opened fire. He was killed, while a woman who was in the car was also wounded, but is in recovery. A seven-year-old child who was in the car suffered no physical injuries.

Last week Boone was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence and criminal threats in a Los Angeles County Superior Court, CBS reports.

He was shot and killed less than 30 miles from where his brother was found dead.

Fuller, 24, was discovered on June 10 steps away from Palmdale city hall, becoming the second in a series of victims who were found hanged across the United States. Fuller’s death was ruled a suicide, however Black America knows all too well the compounded history of Black bodies hanging from trees and structures for twisted sport. Fuller’s family is disputing the cause of death and are seeking an independent autopsy.

Days prior, a 38-year-old man named Malcolm Hasch was discovered hanging from a tree near the Victorville, California, library on May 31. Like Fuller, authorities ruled no foul play. He death is being actively disputed by family members. Hasch reportedly had blood on his shirt and investigators claim they found no trace of struggle or open wounds.

Federal authorities are looking into both cases. But the violence has not subsided.

Since May 27, six separate incidents, one including a Latino man, a woman, four men (including Hasch and Fuller) and a teenage boy have been found dead from separate hangings in Oregon, California, Texas and New York.