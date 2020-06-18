Join Us For A Special Pre-Juneteenth Panel Tonight

Conversations are what keep our current social justice fight alive and tonight our sister site, NewsOne, is hosting a special Juneteenth panel conversation on “Designing an Anti-Racist America.” Moderated by NewsOne’s Managing Editor, Bruce Colridge-Taylor Wright (@BCTW), panelists include Cultural Commenter Davis Dennis JR. (@DavidDTSS); Curator Tyree Boyd-Pates (@TyreeBP); Activist and Writer Kimberly Jones (@KimLatriceJones); and Community Organizer Brisa L. Johnson.

Tune in to News One’s Facebook page at 6pm this evening to join the conversation.