Join Us For A Special Pre-Juneteenth Panel Tonight

60 mins ago  |  
By MadameNoire
NewsOne Panel

Source: NewsOne / iOne

Conversations are what keep our current social justice fight alive and tonight our sister site, NewsOne, is hosting a special Juneteenth panel conversation on “Designing an Anti-Racist America.”  Moderated by NewsOne’s Managing Editor, Bruce Colridge-Taylor Wright (@BCTW), panelists include Cultural Commenter Davis Dennis JR. (@DavidDTSS); Curator Tyree Boyd-Pates (@TyreeBP); Activist and Writer Kimberly Jones (@KimLatriceJones); and Community Organizer Brisa L. Johnson.

Tune in to News One’s Facebook page at 6pm this evening to join the conversation.

 

MadameNoire Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN