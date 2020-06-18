Wellness Visits To Schedule Once Things Reopen

With most non-emergency procedures having been canceled during COVID-19, a lot of us are probably way behind on some important exams and wellness visits. I know you were hoping to get away with not visiting your physician again for a while. Or not seeing your dentist for a minute. Unfortunately, your teeth didn’t know it was COVID-19 out here, and they continued to build plaque and degrade at their normal rate. In fact, none of your body knew about the pandemic (unless you got the virus, of course, then for a while, it knew) so it’s been aging and deteriorating on its regular schedule. So you need to get back on schedule with those checkups. Keep in mind that, this has been a strange time in history for many. We probably haven’t been eating quite as healthy as we normally would, or exercising as much. With the gyms closed, and the grocery store being a scary place, our habits have been altered. We’ve also been incredibly stressed. Your health may have taken a hit, and during a time when health is more important than ever. So, once your doctors’ offices start opening up and accepting appointments for routine screenings, here are wellness appointments to make.

Checkup

Don’t skip your checkup this year, just because of the pandemic. When your physician reopens, it’s time to go in, have your weight taken, have your blood pressure taken, get new refills on those prescriptions, and talk about any new symptoms that have come up, or any concerns. Annual checkups are so important when it comes to prevention. Some conditions can progress in a matter of a year, so see your physician every year.