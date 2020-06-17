Stacey Dash Officially Files For Divorce

Stacey Dash has officially filed for divorce from her fourth husband, Jefferey Marty, The Blast reports. The filing comes nine months after the “Clueless” actress was arrested in connection to a domestic violence dispute and just over one month after she announced plans to divorce.

“Hello Everyone, My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” she said in a May statement. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

Dash filed in Pasco County, Florida, which is where both she and Marty reside. Their date of separation is listed as October 1, 2019, exactly one day after the alleged violence took place.

As previously reported, Stacey was arrested after she allegedly slapped and pushed Marty in a dispute that turned physical. Marty paid $500 bail to have her released and the charges were eventually dropped.

“After we completed our investigation, we determined there was not a criminal offense to prosecute,” Assistant State Attorney Bryan Sarabia, said. “The deputy obviously thought that he had probable cause and it would appear that he did. But after I watched all the body worn cameras and I read all the reports and I spoke to Mr. Marty, I determined there was not a criminal offense to prosecute.”

Stacey later came out and accused Marty and his children of conspiring to have her arrested.

According to reports, Marty and Dash tied the knot in 2018 after knowing each other for just ten days. From the looks of it, the divorce will be fairly clean as the pair don’t share children and have no joint assets between them.