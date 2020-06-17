Eliza Reign Respectfully Declines Future’s Offer To Pay $1K In Monthly Child Support Payments

The tension between Future and the mother of his child Eliza Reign have entered a new level in the continued toxicity spurring from the rapper’s long held insistence over denying paternity and responsibility.

While Future was forced to finally acknowledge he’s the father of Eliza’s one-year-old daughter Reign, a new report from Bossip shows that he has a long way to go. Eliza reportedly rejected Future’s recent child support payment offer which include $1,000 a month, full health care coverage and a gag order that would censor Eliza from talking about the rapper in public.

Eliza has also asked that Future, via his attorney, offer a better resolution.

“I have discussed your proposed order with my client, and we are NOT in agreement,” Reign’s lawyer, Brandon Rotbart, wrote to Future’s counsel, Ramona Liberty, in an email earlier this month. “Should you have a reasonable child support amount to offer, I am happy to discuss it with my client.

Robart told Bossip that Future has attempted to further evade responsibility by voicing his uncertainty around his net worth under testimony, while also refusing to hand over financial information, after several attempts from Eliza’s legal team. According to a report by Forbes the rapper is worth $20M which would place his monthly child support payment at $53,000 a month.

“Needless to say, I think this is an attempt to delay matters,” Rotbart said.

Prior to the birth of Reign, Eliza claimed she was subjugated to threats of violence by the rapper, the two have filed defamation lawsuits against one another. Last month, Future tweeted a series of demeaning insults directed at Reign after it was revealed he was the father through court ordered paternity test.

According to Bossip, the two are scheduled to appear in court sometime next month.