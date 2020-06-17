Quaker Just Announced They’re Finally Retiring The Racist Imagery Of Aunt Jemima

For over 130 years, the Aunt Jemima brand has existed, exemplifying the use of caricature to create a “mammy” image of a Black woman, confined to our collective kitchens.

On Tuesday Quaker Foods, a subsidiary of PepsiCo revealed they would be removing the harmful imagery of Aunt Jemima in an effort to make “progress toward racial equality,” NBC News reports.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

New imagery is expected to be unveiled this fall, while a new name will be announced at later time, the statement continued. Quaker Foods also committed to spending 5 million over the next five years “to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community.”

Over the years the company has been called to the carpet about Jemima’s imagery, knowing full well the ramifications and the harmful visuals of a Black woman being perpetrated as a shell of herself. In the age where Black women have to be represented in their full humanity, doing away with one dimensional representation.

The brand based the character off of a real Black woman named Nancy Green, known as an avid storyteller, cook and activist. Green was the first Black woman hired to model and promote the line of products.

In the current political and social environment several voices have urged Quaker Foods to replace the visual. In 2015, Riché Richardson, a professor at Cornell University, wrote a gut-punching essay for The New York Times, laying out why the Aunt Jemima character was outdated and needed a refit to reflect the current times.

That same year a judge dismissed a lawsuit where two men claimed the character was based on Anna Harrington, their actual family member who never received her royalties after portraying the character in the 1930’s.

Aunt Jemima is “a retrograde image of Black womanhood on store shelves,” Richardson told the “TODAY” show on Wednesday. “It’s an image that harkens back to the antebellum plantation … Aunt Jemima is that kind of stereotype is premised on this idea of Black inferiority and otherness.”

“It is urgent to expunge our public spaces of a lot of these symbols that for some people are triggering and represent terror and abuse,” Richardson said.

The Uncle Ben brand under Mars Inc just revealed they will also reevaluate their harmful imagery, according to Reuters.

“As a global brand, we know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “We recognize that one way we can do this is by evolving the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity.”