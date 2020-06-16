“Insecure’s” Series Within A Series “Looking For Latoya” Launched As A Podcast

At the conclusion of the season 4 finale of “Insecure,” after I got over the fact that Condola is pregnant, Molly and Andrew are likely over, and Issa and Molly are working on their friendship, I remembered that we never found out what happened to Latoya.

If you’ve been paying attention this season, you know that “Looking For Latoya” is the show within the show about the young, Black woman who went missing. You may remember SZA portrayed the role of Latoya with Kandi Burruss and Carl Payne playing her parents.

Ray J is her boyfriend, Porsha Williams, is her friend, and Terri J. Vaughn is the host of the investigative series.

If you want to know of Latoya’s fate, you can find out through a new fictional podcast in collaboration with Issa Rae’s Raedio and Tenderfoot TV.

The podcast will feature the same celebrity voices.

Benoni Tagoe, President of Raedio, said, “It’s been an honor to partner with Tenderfoot TV to produce the Looking For LaToya podcast. Their team has incredible skills and brings an uncompromised passion to the podcast space. With Raedio being an audio everywhere company with roots in music and storytelling the ‘Looking For LaToya’ project was a seamless next step as we develop our slate of content.”

The podcast debutted on June 14. You can listen to the first episode in the video below.