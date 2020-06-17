Parents Are Being Forced To Go Back To Work With Little To No Options For Childcare And That’s A Problem

Lockdown has allowed me to get to know my spouse’s colleagues more than I would have ever imagined. It’s amazing how much you can learn about people from overhearing their department conference calls. In the past few months, I’ve learned which team members dislike each other as well as which ones plan to retire as soon as lockdown orders are lifted. I’ve also learned who is in a complete panic about returning to work in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each week, I hear my husband’s teammate, whom we’ll call Mia, be completely transparent about her concerns regarding returning to the office. In addition to being completely terrified about potentially contracting coronavirus on her commute or at work and bringing it back home to her 5-year-old son, she is also scrambling to find childcare as most daycares in her area will not be reopening for the summer. Sadly, I also overhear how she is belittled, dismissed, and has her concerns brushed off by her superiors.

When she mentions the possibility of continuing to work from home for the summer due to her circumstances, some days she is told that her situation is not unique and that she’ll have to figure it out. Other days, her supervisor tells her that it is up to the director without ever offering to petition the director on her behalf. While managers are not social workers, there’s something particularly callous about the way Mia’s concerns are being dismissed week after week. Sadly, she isn’t the only one.

According to a data analysis by the Center for American Progress, the Covid-19 pandemic could potentially result in the permanent loss of nearly 4.5 million childcare slots, creating a childcare crisis for working parents across the country.

“A lot of it reflects this longstanding notion in our country that family matters are a private affair and that You just need to figure it all out. ‘I don’t want to hear about it. Go do that and then just get to work on time,'” Brigid Schulte, author of Overwhelmed: Work, Love and Play When No One Has The Time, told ABC News. “Our childcare system — and I say that very lightly — it’s really not a system. It’s very fragile. It’s kind of patched together. It’s very difficult to find quality care — difficult to afford. And this pandemic has just really pushed it to the edge.”

This, of course, is not a new issue but Covid-19 has exacerbated it.

“Plans to reopen highlight society’s overall tendency to ignore the needs and struggles of working parents,” Sarahjane Sacchetti — the CEO of Cleo, a working families benefits platform told Popsugar. “While this crisis has been challenging for all workers to adjust to, working parents — particularly working mothers — have been hit hard. For so long, the second shift of domestic responsibilities has fallen on the shoulders of working mothers.”

Do you have childcare in place for your return to work?