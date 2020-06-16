“You Guys Are Just Going To Have To Wait And See:” Towanda Braxton Plays Coys Following Pregnancy Rumors

There are rumors floating around that Towanda Braxton is pregnant with her third child, but when asked whether or not she’s expecting, the mom of two chose to play coy.

“You guys gonna have to see very soon what is happening with that,” Braxton told Page Six. “When it happens, it happens and … if it is happening, it is happening. You guys are gonna have to just wait and see.”

Braxton, who shares a 14-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Andre Carter, says that she’d be thrilled to have another little girl.

“It’s a cold world out there and I feel like every girl should have a sister,” said Towanda, who has four sisters and one brother.

And speaking of the harsh realities that await in the outside world, the “Braxton Family Values” star shared that, like many Black mothers in America, the senseless murder of George Floyd has made her especially fearful for her teenage son.

“Before he leaves the house I will tell him, ‘Listen, whenever you get pulled over, whether you’re walking or riding your bike or when you start driving, you always comply with the police officers,” she said. “When they tell you to do something say, ‘Yes sir, no sir, just follow the instructions.’”

Of course, as George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Philando Castile, and countless others have shown us, compliance doesn’t guarantee that a Black person will survive an encounter with the police.

“But now, it’s like, what do I tell him now because George Floyd was following instructions,” she went on. “He was doing everything he supposed to be doing and he was murdered. So what do we tell our young black men now?”

On a lighter note, Braxton may be preparing to give birth in more ways than one. Aside from the possible pregnancy, the reality star is gearing up for the release of hew new skincare line.