Relationship Moments That Change Big Time 1 To 5 Years In

Warning: this next anecdote is a little graphic. Just a little. I was walking through our home the other day, chatting with my husband who was in the other room. I finally entered his room to find that, all along, he’d been on the toilet – yes on the toilet – with the door wide open. And he was butt naked. He just so casually looked up at me and said, “What’s up.” I didn’t even raise an eyebrow at this. I mean, we’ve been together seven years. Living together four of them. It is what it is now. I joked, “Maintaining no mystery anymore I see.” But, I didn’t care. And we still had sex that night. That’s married life! Actually, the part where we had sex – that is not always married life. That just happened to be the weekly scheduled sex we keep on the calendar. Now that is married life. I couldn’t help but laugh thinking about a night when we were just about eight months into dating. We visited a, um, questionable burrito truck one night. And then, though I was meant to spend the night, my husband (boyfriend at the time) said urgently, “I’m going to need you to leave because that burrito is doing things to my stomach and it’s going to get ugly in here.” So I drove home. Now, the man just leaves the door wide open. And on that note, here’s a look at common relationship moments one versus five years in.

Parking at his place

When we started dating, my guy lived in the worst neighborhood to find parking in. In the middle of the day, when spots were somewhat available, he’d move his car out of his garage onto the street to hold a spot for me. If he wasn’t able to do that, then when I arrived at night, he’d get in the car and find parking with me. Or, he’d even take over, let me go inside and relax, and he’d park the car for me.