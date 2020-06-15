Clarence Thomas’ Dissent In The Landmark SCOTUS Decision On LGBTQ Rights Further Proves That He’s A COVID-19 Foot Lesion

On Monday the Supreme Court ruled that employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Prior to Monday’s landmark decision, it was legal in more than half of the states to terminate workers for being gay, bisexual and transgender, according to The New York Times. The ruling was based on three cases, Bostock v. Clayton County, Ga., Altitude Express Inc. v. Zarda, and R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, No. 18-107.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., wrote the dissent, followed by a separate dissent written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Thomas joined Alito’s dissent which brings us to why Thomas remains the subject of this post.

While in all honesty, we shouldn’t be surprised by Thomas’ vote, he set precedence in previous decisions, particularly the 2015 ruling which legalized same-sex marriage. In a jaw-dropping dissent, he referenced slavery in his opinion.

Thomas is one of the longest running Supreme Court justices currently in the SCOTUS. He is the second Black justice, succeed Thurgood Marshall in 1991. But his appointment by George H.W. Bush, was quickly met with an end to the fanfare after it was discovered he was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct in the investigation of Anita Hill, a former aide of Thomas’ who claimed she was a victim of his advances and toxicity while she worked with him at the United States Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The public was split between vying for Thomas, a Black man, to have a seat at the table, and the undisputed history of how Black women are silenced, hyper-sexualized and are often subjugated to abuse at the hands of their employer. But Thomas received confirmation from the Senate, confirming that his shared gender with his white counterparts overshadowed his race. Aside from the fact that he also compared his confirmation inquiry to a “high-tech lynching for uppity Blacks.”

But since that time, Thomas has remained largely silent on impactful decisions, but his actions often speak louder than words. I’ll also never be able to take the imagery out my head of Thomas holding the bible to swear Trump in on Inauguration

“In 2000 he cast a decisive vote in Bush v. Gore, which handed the disputed election to George W. Bush. In 2008 he did the same in District of Columbia v. Heller, in which the court, taking a cue from an earlier opinion by Thomas, held that the Second Amendment grants individuals the right to bear arms. In 2013 he cast another decisive vote, this time in Shelby County v. Holder, a 5-4 decision that eviscerated a key section of the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” The Nation writes, in a 2019 in-depth review of Thomas and his voting record.

In the piece by The Nation, writer Randall Kennedy points out that Thomas does address race and privilege in his decisions and dissent opinions. Even on Monday, Thomas was the only justice to dissent from the decision to reconsider the legal immunity from lawsuits generally involving police and public officials accused of misconduct.

As one of the only minority justices on the Supreme Court, who replaced freedom fighter Thurgood Marshall, it would behoove Thomas to advocate for matters in which the underserved and marginalized are underrepresented. His actions often draw a line in the sand which place him on the outskirts of what is actually right when it comes to holding one of the most powerful positions in the American judiciary system.