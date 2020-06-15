“I Literally Could’ve Been George Floyd”: Comedian Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Cop Kneeling On His Neck

Comedian Jay Pharoah, who rose to fame as a member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, shared footage of a police interaction that turned violent after he was reportedly falsely mistaken as a suspect in a separate ongoing investigation.

On Friday Pharoah shared the video to his Instagram with a message, first narrated with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s, “I Have a Dream” speech. The entertainer, who usually has a light and playful demeanor, began to recount his experience, which happened a week before the video of Ahmaud Arbery‘s heinous murder was shared online.

Pharoah says that he was in Los Angeles taking a jog when he was stopped four LAPD officers with their guns drawn near Ventura Boulevard and Corbin Avenue, quickly escalating the encounter.

“They tell me to get on the ground, spread my arms out,” Pharoah said. “They put me in cuffs, the officer took his knee, put it on my neck. It wasn’t as long as George Floyd, but I know how that feels.”

“It wasn’t as long as George Floyd, but I know how that feels,” Pharoah continued. “I said, ‘Why are you doing this? What’s wrong?’ They said, ‘You fit the description of a Black man in this area, with gray sweatpants on and a gray shirt.’ I told them, ‘If you Google right now Jay Pharoah, you will see that you made a big mistake.’ ”

When the officers were told that the suspect in question had been apprehended, they apologized, but Pharoah wanted no parts.“Get these f’ing cuffs off me!” he said he replied in frustration after the cops confirmed they were in the wrong.

According to a report by USA Today, a spokesperson from the LAPD confirmed they are investigating the incident and reached out to Pharoah providing him with the opportunity to file a misconduct complaint.

“Black lives always matter. My life matters. I’m still here to tell my story,” Pharoah continued.

“I literally could’ve been George Floyd,” he says in the end in a visual reenactment of his experience. “We as a country can’t breathe anymore, and we are tired. We are sick and we are tired of it — I can’t breathe!