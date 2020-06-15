Barbara Streisand Gifts George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna With Disney Stock

Several celebrities and organizations continue to answer the call in making that sure George Floyd‘s six-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd, will have financial security in the wake of her father’s tragic death.

On Saturday, Gianna’s official page shared that she received a very special package in the mail, thanks to legendary singer/entertainer Barbara Streisand.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” the caption reads.

It is unknown the exact dollar amount Streisand purchased in stock, CNN reports.

Gianna is shown in the photo smiling with a letter sharing the news. She also received two of Streisand’s classic albums, “My Name Is Barbra” and “Color Me Barbra.”

George Floyd, 46, was unarmed when he was killed by former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and forty-six seconds. The encounter, filmed and shared on social media has erupted a movement of progressive change, with miles to go in the fight for equality for Black people in America.

In addition to Streisand, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the first sorority founded for Black women at Howard University in 1908, recently shared that they created a scholarship for Floyd’s daughter Gianna, and granddaughters, Taleiaha and Journi, to ensure they would be able to attend a historically Black college of their choice.

The offering goes in line with an offer from Texas Southern University who stated they would provide Gianna with a full ride if she were to attend the historically black college.

Other entertainers like Floyd Mayweather and Kanye West also delivered by also contributing to Gianna’s financial well being and the economic security of Floyd’s family. Mayweather reportedly paid for Floyds’ memorial service, according to ESPN. West set up a college fund for Gianna’s college tuition as part of a $2 million donation to the families of Floyd, as well as Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, CNN reports.