Kanye West Wants To Start A Line Of Cosmetics

Kanye West is branching outside of the fashion business and entering the beauty world. It looks like the Chicago spitter wants to join his wife Kim Kardashian and his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner and become a beauty mogul.

West has filed legal documents to trademark his “Yeezy” name so he can start a line of cosmetics, TMZ reports. He wants to create a line of beauty and skin care products that includes makeup, fragrances, hair care products, nail polish, eyelashes, body oils, shower gels, body oils, facial masks, toothpaste, deodorant and shaving cream. Yeezus also hopes to take it a step further and offer aromatherapy pillows.

Ye’ also filed legal documents back in 2017 to trademark his late mother’s name “DONDA” so he could start his beauty empire but it fell through for unknown reasons.

Due to West’s controversial career and being hit with cancel culture, it’s uncertain if this line will resonate with the fan base he has left. From his “slavery was a choice” comment to being an avid Trump supporter, West is not the beloved lyricist he once was. Even with the launch of his Sunday Service, the former “Polo Don” has not been redeemed by the fans who once put him on a pedestal and praised him for his outspoken nature.

Recently, he did a gracious gesture for the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, CNN reports. With $2 million he created a 529 education plan to cover the college tuition of Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna and covered the legal fees for Taylor and Arbery’s families. The donation also offers aid to black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago who are in crisis. Floyd and Taylor were killed by police officers while Arbery was shot down by a man who claimed he was making a citizen’s arrest.