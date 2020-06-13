Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Gives HBCU Scholarships To George Floyd’s Daughter And Granddaughters

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has decided to gift the daughter and granddaughters of George Floyd a generous gift. The black sorority will be gifting them with scholarships to attend a historically black college or university of their choice.

The president of the prestigious sorority, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, said in a statement that she hopes to assist his daughter six-year-old daughter, Gianna, and granddaughters, Taleiaha and Journi “on their path to success.”

“Since our founding in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha has endeavored to build a better world for African Americans by serving the community, advancing higher education, and fighting for social justice,” reads a press release according to Essence. “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated strongly condemns the senseless killings of Black women, Black men, and our Black children, in the United States, resulting from unlawful, unnecessary, and excessive use of force by police and those playing vigilante watchmen.”

Dr. Baskin Glover is also the president of HBCU Tennessee State University and is their first female president.

Undisputed boxing champion Floyd Mayweather also offered support to Floyd’s family by paying for his funeral which took place last week in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Floyd’s death made headlines after a video of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin showed him kneeling into Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest. Chauvin was later fired and charged with second degree murder. His charges were upgraded from third-degree murder after an independent autopsy revealed that Floyd died due to “asphyxiation from sustained pressure.”

Floyd’s death led to outrage across the country and protests and riots have been taking place in major cities like New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and many others. Unfortunately, during these demonstrations there has been more displays of police brutality and racism-fueled disputes. Six Atlanta officers were fired after tazing and arresting two unarmed Morehouse College and Spelman College students as they were trying to get home. Videos of NYPD driving into crowds of protesters have gone viral as well.