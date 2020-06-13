D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser Sued Over Black Lives Matter Mural By Hate Group

After being praised for the new Black Lives Matter mural painted outside of The White House in Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser has been met with some backlash. Warriors for Christ, an anti-LGBTQ group, and a group called “Special Forces of Liberty” have filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Bowser over the mural saying it violates the First Amendment and accused her of trying to establish a “Black Lives Matter cult.”

According to Newsweek, the lawsuit call the BLM movement “a denominational sect of the religion of Secular Humanism… the favored religion of the city and the Nation.” In the lawsuit, the group also demands that other street-sized murals be painted for the police that read “Blue Lives Matter,” for the National Guard which would say “Green Lives Matter” and one that says “All Lives Matter.” Instead of the 16th street address being Black Lives Matter Plaza, the lawsuit states thatthe two groups want the street to be named “Jesus is the Answer Plaza” and that the 50-foot Black Lives Matter mural be removed.

Warriors for Christ, which is located in Bristol, Tennessee, has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an extremist hate group.

The Black Lives Matter street mural and new address was unveiled on June 5 while the country was embroiled in protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25.

“There’s a lot of anger,” Bowser said during a news conference on the day the mural was unveiled. “There’s a lot of distrust of police in the government. There are people who are craving to be heard and to be seen and to have their humanity recognized, We had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city. That message is to the American people that black lives matter, black humanity matters, and we as a city raise that up.”

Mayor Bowser has not issued a statement to address this lawsuit.