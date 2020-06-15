Road Bumps To Expect If You Elope

My partner and I recently eloped in Las Vegas. We loved it. We overall loved it. And we know that we loved it a hell of a lot more than we would have loved a big, formal, expensive, 200-person wedding. That, in fact, is something we would not have loved at all. I never quite realized how much I dreaded planning and having a more traditional wedding, until I saw what a relief it was to banish that from my life, after eloping. I hadn’t quite realized that, before eloping, I had just submitted myself to the reality that at some point, down the line, I would absolutely hate my life for 9 to 15 months while planning a wedding that I didn’t even want, just to make other people happy – or because it’s “what you do.” That’s sad. I can’t believe I ever accepted that as a possibility. Well, the good news is that I got out of it. Look, if that “big day” is what you want, then go for it! But by no means should somebody give up a year of their life and tens of thousands of dollars to planning and having an event they’re only putting on to appease family members. Screw that. So, we eloped, and it was wonderful. And it did relieve us of many of the nuisances and frustrations we hoped it would. However, don’t think that eloping is totally seamless. The second nuptials are in the air, drama can occur. Here are road bumps to expect, even if you elope.

To Zoom or not to Zoom

So you don’t want to invite 200 people to travel across the country or world and book hotels to watch you get married in person (actually for the best during this COVID-19 pandemic). Okay. But do you want to invite anybody to watch on Zoom? You and your partner may disagree on this. My partner didn’t want anybody watching. I knew that if my parents couldn’t watch, it would be like declaring war.