This Is My Life, For Them It’s Just A Moment: Black Woman Known As Lady A Speaks Out After Lady Antebellum Changed Their Name

White people are having a particular type of reckoning these days. For one reason or another—let’s call it divine timing. And they’re recognizing that the way they’ve been operating is racist and harmful for the Black people who’ve been subjected to this behavior.

There are countless examples. But celebrities are getting the most attention. One example is the country music group formerly known as Lady Antebellum.

In this climate, the group recognized, perhaps for the first time that the word Antebellum, is racist.

For those who are new to this word, antebellum refers to a period before the Civil War. And we all know that the Civil War was fought in order to preserve the institution of slavery in the Southern part of this country. So any reference to that time period as idyllic or entertaining is insulting as it was literally the darkest and most evil part of our nation’s history and spiritually, emotionally, psychologically and socially traumatic in unimaginable and indescribable ways.

Earlier this week, I guess the group got the memo. And they released a statement saying that they were changing their name.

The new name is Lady A. They switched over their Instagram, Spotify , Apple Music and website.

The action is late and perhaps opportunistic. But the name still disenfranchises one Black woman in particular.

According to Rolling Stone, there is a Seattle based Blues singer who has gone by the name Lady A for twenty years.

Now, her name has been stolen. The original Lady A, says that no one from the band or their team reached out to her before they made the change.

Lady A, whose real name is Anita Whitm e, told Rolling Stone, that she’s released multiple albums under this name and is planning on releasing another one Lady A: Live in New Orleans on her birthday July 18.

Naturally, she’s frustrated that no one thought to reach out to her before changing their brand.

“This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done. This is too much right now. They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before. It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it. It’s an opportunity for them to pretend they’re not racist or pretend this means something to them,” she adds. “If it did, they would’ve done some research. And I’m not happy about that. You found me on Spotify easily — why couldn’t they?”

White, like so many Black women in this country, has been a longtime advocate for social change. Later this month, she’s hosting a Zoom panel for White and minority colleagues that discuss the role of White people in conversations about race. She’s written songs for cases of racial injustice, particularly after the death of Trayvon Martin.

Bob Celestin, a music industry attorney, said that if Lady A. has a trademark registered, she can sue Lady Antebellum.

“If she does not, she still has a common law trademark and can show that she’s been using the name in commerce– records, posters, tour flyers—for a number of years. She is first to use the mark in commerce, so that gives her a superior right to the name.”

Celestin said the two groups could come to a coexistence agreement which allows them to market their music under the same name. But he said that blues and country are so close in sound, this could create confusion.