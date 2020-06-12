Meghan Markle’s Friend Fired From TV Gigs After She Was Outed For Amy Cooper-Like Behavior By Black Influencer Sasha Exeter

Jessica Mulroney, most famously known as a Canadian stylist and Good Morning America correspondent who also happens to be best friend’s with Meghan Markle, was recently booted from her CTV gig on the show, I Do, Redo, after Sasha Exeter, a Black social media influencer, called her to the carpet, The Daily Beast reports.

A report by PEOPLE states Mulroney was also recently axed from Good Morning America.

On Wednesday Exeter posted an 11 minute video to her Instagram page where she went over her issues with Mulroney, who failed to mention or show solidarity with Black people and injustice even though her best friend is one of the most famous Black women in the world, a caveat that Exeter specifically states.

“Jessica never wanted to stand up and use her voice in the first place and didn’t understand why she needed to,” Exeter said. “This I found quite strange because she’s very vocal about supporting many causes.

“What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday, June 3,” Exeter said, likening her behavior to Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the police on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, falsely accusing him of assault.

Exeter also said that Mulroney attempted to threaten her by saying she would contact mutual colleagues and friends, warning them not to work with her

“I have felt like a complete fraud fighting for racial equality and using my voice openly here, while letting a white woman silence mine behind closed doors. In sharing this very personal story, I know that I am risking a lot,” Exeter wrote on Instagram on Wednesday in a caption for the video. “Opening myself up to criticism, bullying and potential ramifications with my job in this space. However, I must speak my truth. Enough is enough.”

Near the end of the video Exeter became emotional talking about her daughter and protecting her from the adversities she faced.

“I’ll be damned if the next generation of Black women have to go through this,” Exeter said.

Mulroney has since apologized via Exeter’s comment section and a separate post on her own Instagram account, but Exeter says that the gesture was for show and later exposed that after Mulroney sent her a direct message, threatening a libel suit.