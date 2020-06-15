What My Mom Taught Me About Protesting

It was the summer of 1967 in Detroit. At age 25, my mom, Barbara Hutson, was 6-months pregnant with me enjoying lunch when she saw news of looting on 12th street, the neighborhood where her mom lived. Local stores were emptied and burning. “It was a terrifying experience not knowing if someone in my family or someone that I knew would get killed,” said Hutson, 77, a retired educator and Detroit resident. “I grew up in the south during the time of Emmett Till so I was taught to hold my head down and not make waves. I knew that when the riots were over, more Black people were going to die. But even in that fear, I knew that work had to be done.”

While the second week of the 2020 Detroit protests was relatively peaceful, collective fear of the police has remained. My daughter and I watched on Twitter as the looting unfolded, seeing scenes of retail establishments erupting in chaos and people running with stolen gear. We sat and watched, scared to participate, scared to post, scared and anxious for our lives. But then I remembered what my mother taught me: let fear motivate you to take action.

My mom was the oldest of eight children, all she’s known is fear. Matriculating during the 60s, she wasn’t one to carry a sign in a protest or participate in the infamous sit-ins of the civil rights movement. Barbara was the first to graduate from college in her family. After getting a master’s degree in education, she started a 30-plus years career with the Detroit Public School system. She worked up until her ninth month of pregnancy as a summer school teacher after the riots ended, helping her middle school student pass to the next grade.

“As a teacher, I felt that I had to help my students understand why and how the riots were happening,” Hutson said. “I was taught how to be obedient and not to draw attention to yourself. But I was also taught to work.”

I was my mother’s only child and, most years, I resented her always helping other kids who were often in my house for lessons of some sort because she never seemed to stop working. We have that in common. I never considered myself a revolutionary. I’m not someone who goes to protests and holds signs, but I have always worked within Black culture as a journalist, sharing stories of those working to make my life better. Like my mom, who taught for more than three decades, I don’t really make a big thing about the work I’ve done as a writer to grow and nurture Black people in America for more than 20 years. I didn’t see it then as a child growing up with this fear that never seemed to leave, but now I know that fear is what drives me; it motivates and feeds me. My mom taught me to fear and that fear is what pushes me to work.

My mom and my daughter Nya and I had a long conversation over lunch while thousands of protestors still filled the city to demand the arrest of the four police officers that snuffed the life of yet another Black man, George Floyd, before the millions of eyes that witnessed it on video. Because we found comfort in just being together, I asked my mom how she felt about the rioting and how she dealt with this underlying fear for her life that she’s had to carry since birth as a Black woman in America. Her response was that she was scared, but then without hesitation, she asked me if I was writing about it because there is always work to be done.