Two Black Trans Women Have Been Murdered In The Past Week Which Means Our Black Trans Family Needs Us To Show Up

*This report renders a trigger warning regarding violence evoked on members of the Black trans community members.

Two Black trans women were killed this week. We will say their names: Riah Milton, 25, of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, 27, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Milton was shot and killed by two teenagers and an adult on June 9, local outlets reported. Milton was reportedly lured to a nearby park by three persons, Kaleb Marshall Tooson, 18, Tyree Jeffery Cross, 25, and a 14-year-old girl to a location where she was robbed and shot multiple times.

In the report from the Cincinnati Enquirer, Milton was dead named, a term used for when outlets or persons use the birth name of the individual instead of the name they have chosen for themselves. Milton was also misgendered in the Cincinnati Enquirer’s report.

Tooson and the minor were arrested by local authorities, while Cross is on the run. A GoFundMe was set up by Milton’s sister to pay for her homegoing services.

Fells’ dismembered body was pulled from the Schuylkill River in Bartam’s Garden on Monday, according to Out Magazine. Authorities are investigating her murder as a homicide.

Raquel Willis, a writer and transgender rights activists, wrote an invigorating post that called on members of the Black cisgender community to wholeheartedly spring into direct action. One way we are failing is through our silence and inability to call out transphobia, homophobia or any phobia which renders from white supremacy. To be clear, all of the ways in which we fuel our anti-blackness is steeped within it, and until we realize that we will never get free.

The lives of the Black trans community is tied to mine. We can no longer put their liberation on the back-burner. One thing we can do if you identify as Black and cis-gendered, is to not rely on the oppressed to do our emotional and educational labor. Google consistently remains free.

In the lists where we honor George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, we constantly ignore the names of Nina Pop, Tony McDade and now Milton and Fells.

We have to stop leaning our “protected” spaces of heterosexuality and Christianity as a shield towards our Black trans community. Just as we ask white people to account for their privilege and for their silence, we need to act and be vigilant that our silence and inaction is killing us. All of us.