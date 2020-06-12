Chicago Police Officers Accused Of Looting Rep. Bobby Rush’s Office Where They Took Naps And Popped Popcorn In The Middle Of An Uprising

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference on Thursday where she revealed that a group of Chicago Police Officers burglarized the campaign offices of longstanding politician Rep. Bobby Rush.

The looting took place sometime in the early hours of June 1, where officers were captured on surveillance video taking naps on the congressman’s couch, making coffee and popping popcorn, while nearby, residents had taken to the streets in the face of the repeated killings of Black people at the hands of police. According to a report by WGN News, as many as 13 officers were involved. The group reportedly stationed themselves there for over four hours while a nearby shopping mall was burglarized, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“That’s a personal embarrassment to me,” Lightfoot said while addressing Rush who stood beside her. “I’m sorry that you and your staff even had to deal with this incredible indignity.”

In the background, Lightfoot showed images of the officers lounging in Rush’s office, while their city erupted in frustration and anger around them.

“They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses within their sight and within their reach,” Rush said.

The experience was especially triggering for Rush who, as a young man in the Black Panther movement, was forced to seek shelter in a nearby church after CPD officers stormed the home of his friend, Fred Hampton, killing him and fellow member Mark Clark. Rush was also the victim of a racial profiling incident in 2016, where he was pulled over by the CPD. The officers involved never faced disciplinary action.

“Not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing ever happened,” Lightfoot continued.

CPD officials condemned the act and are working to identify the officers. It’s unclear if they will face harsh disciplinary action, as we know the department’s sordid history with justice. John Catanzara, the head of the police union tried to change the narrative and called the mayor’s press conference “despicable.” According to Catanzara, the officers’ were merely trying to keep Rush’s office safe.

Mayor Lightfoot said she was interested in pursuing criminal charges against the involved officers, but would consult with the state’s attorney Kim Foxx and the U.S. Attorney John Lausch.

“We haven’t always agreed on every issue, but today, we are in total alignment in our righteous anger and our steadfast determination, and I want to make sure that’s very clear,” Lightfoot said. “What I know of Congressman Rush is this — he has committed his life to calling out and fighting against injustice, and this presents exactly one of those moments.”