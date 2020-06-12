How New Love Will Form During COVID-19

How are new relationships supposed to grow in this climate? I’m not talking about the nearly 100-degree weather I’m currently struggling with that is likely due to climate change. I’m talking about a pandemic. So much of what dating and forming a new love involves is not pandemic-friendly. Or should I say that so much of what goes on during a pandemic is not dating-friendly? Probably more the latter. I don’t want to get into a mindset of building my life to be pandemic-friendly forever, since this will pass. I’m married, so there wasn’t any question of how I’d be with my partner during this. We quarantined together. We sleep together. We do everything together. But people sort of had had to choose a quarantine companion, and stick to just that person (or few people). For single people, that could have been a roommate. Or they may have stayed with family during this. But this is no time to spend the night at someone’s place after just a third date or something like that. You have to be careful not to catch COVID-19! Not to mention STDs. But the two seem remarkably similar at times. I’ve been chatting with my single friends, and this is a hard time for those looking for love. They’ve had to get creative. Here is how COVID-19 may affect the way new love develops.

Money is less of a factor

It’s not like you can do anything expensive right now. Luxury experiences aren’t available. You’re not going to go out to lavish dinners every night. You’re not going to go on weekend getaways to upscale resorts. Anybody who relied on their money to attract and seduce potential mates is sh*t out of luck right now. Your personality has to carry you through.