Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing #BlackLivesMatter Apparel

Two years ago, during an episode of “Listen To Black Women” we asked our viewers if they had intentions of boycotting Starbucks after an employee called the police on two Black men who were sitting in the establishment waiting for their business associate to arrive so they could have a meeting.

There were various viewpoints on whether or not we should boycott. Some felt the manager’s decision to call the police was too drastic and Black people didn’t need to support the company any longer. Others felt that the actions of that one woman didn’t necessarily dictate the feelings and beliefs of the entire corporation.

It was two years ago, and while people like me haven’t rocked with the coffee maker since then, most folks have forgotten. I’m not much of a coffee drinker anyway. So it was no thang. But for people who need that fix, the convenience of Starbucks is unmatched.

So you may be wondering how Starbucks is responding to this current climate. Well, aside from the statement they’ve shared with the public, that says they stand with Black Lives Matter movement, their internal communication is different.

A memo sent to Starbucks employees last week warned that them that they should not wear any attire that features a “Black Lives Matter” message.

The memo, obtained by BuzzFeed News, told employees that such messages violate company policy against attire that “advocated a political, religious or personal issue.”

Several employees told BuzzFeed that this directive is inconsistent with the company’s stance on issues of LGBTQ rights, especially during Pride Month (June), when employees are encouraged to wear pins that promote the LGBTQ equality.

One Black trans employee said, “Starbucks LGBTQ+ partners wear LGBTQ+ pins and shirts, that also could incite and create violent experiences amongst partners and customers. We have partners who experienced harassment and transphobia/homophobia for wearing their pins and shirts, and Starbucks still stands behind them.”

A video from an executive in the company said that agitators who misconstrue the movement’s message could “amplify divisiveness” is the BLM message is displayed in stores.

The memo said, “We know your intent is genuine and understand how personal this is for so many of us. This is important and we hear you.”

A spokesperson for Starbucks confirmed that the memo was real and disseminated amongst employees. The spokesperson said that it was sent in order to create a welcoming environment at Starbucks locations.